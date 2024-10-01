Smoking levels among adults in the UK, by local authority area

Here is a list of the estimated proportion of the adult population who are current smokers in each local authority in the UK.

All the figures are five-year averages covering the period 2019-23.

This is because the data is based on small sample sizes and can vary a lot from year to year.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The list is ordered by the proportion of people aged 18 and over estimated to be current smokers across 2019 to 2023, starting with the highest.

Note: Due to boundary changes, figures for North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire are based on a two-year average (2022 and 2023), while figures for the City of London and Buckinghamshire are based on a three-year average (2021 to 2023).

Fenland 22.1%

Blackpool 21.3%

North Lanarkshire 20.8%

Hull 20.3%

South Holland 20.3%

Burnley 19.9%

Mansfield 19.9%

West Lothian 19.5%

Crawley 19.1%

Glasgow 19.1%

North East Lincolnshire 19.0%

Hastings 18.7%

Nottingham 18.6%

Belfast 18.4%

Rossendale 18.4%

Tameside 18.4%

Blaenau Gwent 17.9%

Sedgemoor 17.9%

Doncaster 17.7%

Merthyr Tydfil 17.6%

West Dunbartonshire 17.5%

Sandwell 17.4%

Clackmannanshire 17.3%

Dundee 17.2%

Middlesbrough 17.2%

Torfaen 17.2%

Barrow-in-Furness 17.1%

Lincoln 17.1%

Boston 17.0%

Great Yarmouth 17.0%

Manchester 17.0%

Ipswich 16.9%

Blackburn with Darwen 16.8%

Luton 16.8%

Plymouth 16.8%

Thanet 16.8%

Gloucester 16.7%

King’s Lynn & West Norfolk 16.6%

Causeway Coast & Glens 16.5%

North Warwickshire 16.5%

Barnsley 16.4%

Harlow 16.4%

Hartlepool 16.4%

West Lindsey 16.3%

Denbighshire 16.2%

Stoke-on-Trent 16.2%

Bolton 16.1%

Chorley 16.1%

Neath Port Talbot 16.1%

Renfrewshire 16.1%

Bristol 16.0%

Liverpool 16.0%

Newport 15.9%

Falkirk 15.8%

Norwich 15.8%

Birmingham 15.7%

East Ayrshire 15.7%

Fife 15.7%

Nuneaton & Bedworth 15.7%

Rotherham 15.7%

South Tyneside 15.7%

Teignbridge 15.7%

Bradford 15.6%

Rhondda Cynon Taf 15.6%

Salford 15.6%

Tendring 15.6%

Torbay 15.6%

Basildon 15.5%

Bolsover 15.5%

Caerphilly 15.5%

Gwynedd 15.5%

High Peak 15.5%

Preston 15.5%

Wakefield 15.5%

Brighton & Hove 15.4%

Inverclyde 15.4%

Rochdale 15.4%

Wrexham 15.4%

County Durham 15.3%

Dover 15.3%

North Lincolnshire 15.3%

Barking & Dagenham 15.2%

Rother 15.2%

Telford & Wrekin 15.2%

Worthing 15.2%

Angus 15.0%

Coventry 15.0%

East Lindsey 15.0%

Enfield 15.0%

Pembrokeshire 15.0%

Sunderland 15.0%

Thurrock 15.0%

Derry City & Strabane 14.9%

Dumfries & Galloway 14.9%

Erewash 14.9%

Oldham 14.9%

Broxbourne 14.8%

Derby 14.8%

South Lanarkshire 14.8%

West Lancashire 14.8%

Wigan 14.8%

Carlisle 14.7%

Havant 14.7%

North Ayrshire 14.7%

North Northamptonshire 14.7%

Peterborough 14.7%

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon 14.6%

Cannock Chase 14.6%

Braintree 14.5%

Redcar & Cleveland 14.5%

Walsall 14.5%

Welwyn Hatfield 14.5%

Copeland 14.4%

Fermanagh & Omagh 14.4%

West Devon 14.4%

Amber Valley 14.3%

Gosport 14.3%

Portsmouth 14.3%

Uttlesford 14.3%

Ealing 14.2%

Lancaster 14.2%

Leicester 14.2%

Mid & East Antrim 14.2%

Rugby 14.2%

Southampton 14.2%

Bridgend 14.1%

Chesterfield 14.1%

Slough 14.1%

South Ayrshire 14.1%

Swale 14.1%

Allerdale 14.0%

Broxtowe 14.0%

Isle of Anglesey 14.0%

Reading 14.0%

Wolverhampton 14.0%

Conwy 13.9%

Knowsley 13.9%

Swansea 13.9%

Aberdeen City 13.8%

East Staffordshire 13.8%

Halton 13.8%

Haringey 13.8%

Orkney Islands 13.8%

Southwark 13.8%

Flintshire 13.7%

Hounslow 13.7%

Merton 13.7%

Pendle 13.7%

Ashford 13.6%

Cherwell 13.6%

Kirklees 13.6%

Redditch 13.6%

Rushmoor 13.6%

Ards & North Down 13.5%

Cambridge 13.5%

Gravesham 13.5%

Newham 13.5%

Scarborough 13.5%

South Derbyshire 13.5%

Cardiff 13.4%

Carmarthenshire 13.4%

Ceredigion 13.4%

Forest of Dean 13.4%

Mid Devon 13.4%

Newcastle upon Tyne 13.4%

Tunbridge Wells 13.4%

Gateshead 13.3%

North Tyneside 13.3%

Calderdale 13.2%

Croydon 13.2%

Dartford 13.2%

Milton Keynes 13.2%

Moray 13.2%

Somerset West & Taunton 13.2%

Worcester 13.2%

Central Bedfordshire 13.1%

Tower Hamlets 13.1%

West Suffolk 13.1%

Leeds 13.0%

Medway 13.0%

Watford 13.0%

Westminster 13.0%

Breckland 12.9%

Newry, Mourne & Down 12.9%

Tamworth 12.9%

West Northamptonshire 12.9%

Gedling 12.8%

Lewisham 12.8%

Newark & Sherwood 12.8%

South Ribble 12.8%

Southend-on-Sea 12.8%

Arun 12.7%

Dudley 12.7%

Maidstone 12.7%

North Devon 12.7%

Babergh 12.6%

Kensington & Chelsea 12.6%

Lambeth 12.6%

Stockport 12.6%

Bedford 12.5%

Bracknell Forest 12.5%

Cornwall 12.5%

Folkestone & Hythe 12.5%

Melton 12.5%

North Norfolk 12.5%

Runnymede 12.5%

East Suffolk 12.4%

Greenwich 12.4%

Hackney 12.4%

Havering 12.4%

Islington 12.4%

Midlothian 12.4%

Scottish Borders 12.4%

Aberdeenshire 12.3%

Ashfield 12.3%

Bexley 12.3%

Huntingdonshire 12.3%

Mid Ulster 12.3%

Na h-Eileanan Siar 12.3%

Perth & Kinross 12.3%

Colchester 12.2%

Isle of Wight 12.2%

Sheffield 12.2%

Wiltshire 12.2%

Chelmsford 12.1%

Dacorum 12.1%

Epping Forest 12.1%

Hyndburn 12.1%

Shetland Islands 12.1%

South Norfolk 12.1%

St Helens 12.1%

Argyll & Bute 12.0%

East Lothian 12.0%

Malvern Hills 12.0%

Herefordshire 11.9%

Eastbourne 11.8%

Newcastle-under-Lyme 11.8%

Shropshire 11.8%

South Oxfordshire 11.8%

Stockton-on-Tees 11.8%

Charnwood 11.7%

Powys 11.7%

Ryedale 11.7%

Tewkesbury 11.7%

West Oxfordshire 11.7%

Wyre Forest 11.7%

Bury 11.6%

Swindon 11.6%

Bassetlaw 11.5%

Canterbury 11.5%

Cheltenham 11.5%

Darlington 11.5%

Warwick 11.5%

Broadland 11.4%

Chichester 11.4%

Waltham Forest 11.4%

Wirral 11.4%

Bath & North East Somerset 11.3%

North West Leicestershire 11.3%

Redbridge 11.3%

Stevenage 11.3%

Guildford 11.2%

Mole Valley 11.2%

Northumberland 11.2%

West Berkshire 11.2%

Wychavon 11.2%

East Riding of Yorkshire 11.1%

Hertsmere 11.1%

Lewes 11.1%

North Somerset 11.1%

South Somerset 11.1%

Highland 11.0%

Blaby 10.9%

South Gloucestershire 10.9%

Cheshire East 10.8%

Edinburgh 10.8%

Exeter 10.8%

Hammersmith & Fulham 10.8%

North Hertfordshire 10.8%

Solihull 10.8%

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole 10.7%

Buckinghamshire 10.7%

Castle Point 10.7%

Hillingdon 10.7%

Wyre 10.7%

Bromsgrove 10.6%

Cheshire West & Chester 10.6%

Mendip 10.6%

Oxford 10.6%

South Hams 10.6%

Sutton 10.6%

Tandridge 10.6%

Wandsworth 10.6%

Brentwood 10.5%

East Cambridgeshire 10.5%

Reigate & Banstead 10.5%

Stroud 10.5%

Brent 10.4%

Camden 10.4%

Maldon 10.3%

Mid Suffolk 10.3%

Mid Sussex 10.3%

North Kesteven 10.3%

Dorset 10.2%

Fareham 10.2%

Windsor & Maidenhead 10.2%

Antrim & Newtownabbey 10.1%

East Hertfordshire 10.1%

Hambleton 10.1%

Harrogate 10.1%

Harrow 10.1%

Lisburn & Castlereagh 10.1%

Oadby & Wigston 10.1%

Sevenoaks 10.1%

Spelthorne 10.1%

Stafford 10.1%

Stirling 10.1%

Bromley 10.0%

South Lakeland 10.0%

Warrington 10.0%

Stratford-on-Avon 9.9%

York 9.9%

Richmondshire 9.8%

Selby 9.8%

South Kesteven 9.8%

East Devon 9.7%

Horsham 9.7%

Vale of Glamorgan 9.7%

Barnet 9.6%

Basingstoke & Deane 9.5%

City of London 9.5%

Rutland 9.5%

Torridge 9.5%

Trafford 9.5%

Eastleigh 9.4%

East Renfrewshire 9.3%

Wealden 9.3%

Staffordshire Moorlands 9.2%

Hinckley & Bosworth 9.0%

North East Derbyshire 9.0%

Sefton 9.0%

South Staffordshire 9.0%

Three Rivers 9.0%

Waverley 9.0%

Cotswold 8.8%

Derbyshire Dales 8.8%

New Forest 8.8%

Test Valley 8.8%

Vale of White Horse 8.8%

Monmouthshire 8.7%

Craven 8.5%

Kingston upon Thames 8.5%

Harborough 8.4%

South Cambridgeshire 8.4%

Adur 8.1%

East Hampshire 8.1%

Surrey Heath 7.9%

Tonbridge & Malling 7.9%

Elmbridge 7.7%

Eden 7.5%

Hart 7.4%

Epsom & Ewell 7.3%

Fylde 7.3%

Ribble Valley 7.3%

Rochford 7.0%

Winchester 7.0%

Richmond upon Thames 6.8%

Lichfield 6.7%

Wokingham 6.7%

East Dunbartonshire 6.6%

Rushcliffe 6.4%

St Albans 5.7%

Woking 5.3%