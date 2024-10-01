Britain ‘stands with Israel’ after attack by Iran, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain stands with Israel and supports the “reasonable demand for the security of its people” after an attack on the country by Iran.

In a statement from Downing Street on Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister said Tehran has “menaced the Middle East for far too long” and called on the country to “stop these attacks”.

“We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression,” he said.

“Iran must stop these attacks. Together with its proxies like Hezbollah, Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long, chaos and destruction brought not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst in Lebanon and beyond.

David Lammy also condemned the Iranian attack (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Make no mistake, Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel’s reasonable demand for the security of its people.”

The attack on Israel began while Sir Keir was talking to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Downing Street said earlier.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has also warned against a “cycle of escalation” as he too condemned the attack.

Iran said it fired dozens of missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Tehran said it launched the strikes in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week.

Sir Keir also chaired a ministerial meeting in Downing Street on Tuesday on the situation in the Middle East.