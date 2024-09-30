Amanda Abbington feels ‘vindicated’ by BBC upholding some Strictly complaints

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amanda Abbington says she feels “vindicated” by the BBC assessing and upholding “some, but not all” of her complaints about Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour during her time on the show.

Sherlock actress Abbington, who pulled out of the BBC One show last year citing “personal reasons”, later claimed she was subject to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying”.

There were no findings relating to physical aggression, but complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld, the PA news agency understands.

The review into Abbington’s complaints about her Strictly professional dance partner Pernice was launched earlier this year.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice dancing together on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Pernice, who is not part of this year’s Strictly professional dancing line-up and has since joined an Italian dance show, previously rejected “any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour”.

The BBC said on Monday: “We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

“At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough. This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important.”

Abbington said: “Despite this vile abuse, I’ve never regretted coming forward, and today’s apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint. It’s not just a vindication for me, it’s a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed.”

She added that she is “considering” meeting senior management, after they offered that to her.

Abbington also said: “This apology means a great deal to me. So too does the fact that the BBC have acknowledged the steps that were put in place to support and protect me and past contestants were “not enough”.

“What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they’ve promised, to ensure others don’t experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did.”

The show returned on September 14 for its 20th anniversary with a new cast of celebrities, and some changes including having chaperones present “at all times” during rehearsals.