Teenagers left with life-threatening injuries after out-of-control car hits them

Two teenagers have life threatening injuries after an out-of-control car mounted the pavement and hit them, with a woman arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Greater Manchester Police were called to Whitworth Street West near Deansgate Locks at around 10:30pm on Saturday.

Initial inquiries suggest a Toyota Yaris was travelling down the road when it hit a Vauxhall Corsa, mounted the kerb and collided with a Kia Sportage and other street items.

A man and woman, both 18, were hit and taken to hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Detective Constable Simon Venguedasalon said: “Since this incident we have conducted our inquiries overnight and are now in a position to appeal to the public who were in the area for any eyewitness accounts and footage.

“We understand at the time, due to the location, (there were) plenty of witnesses to the incident and would urge them to come forward if we haven’t spoken to you yet.

“As part of our investigation we are keen to understand fully the moment leading up to the serious collision to ensure we can provide the necessary answers to the loved ones of the victims who are currently still receiving treatment.”