Samoa’s prime minister urges King to swap suit for ‘island vibe’ during meeting

The King has been urged to swap his suit for “more of an island vibe” when he joins world leaders at a major Commonwealth summit in Samoa next month, according to reports.

Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has called for those attending the meeting to dress comfortably, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The King is head of the Commonwealth and for the first time will preside over the gathering of presidents and prime ministers as head of state, during the event hosted by Samoa which will also be attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The King dressed in a kilt during a visit to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to mark its 25th anniversary (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Charles deputised for Queen Elizabeth II during the last Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) staged by Rwanda in 2022, but will now welcome the representatives as head of state.

Ms Mata’afa said she had been “frank” in her discussions with London in particular, as she sought to prepare her visitors, the newspaper reports.

“I had an audience with the King,” she said of their meeting at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.

Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa speaks to the United Nations General Assembly during Summit of the Future, earlier in September at UN headquarters (Frank Franklin II/AP/PA)

“October’s very hot in Samoa. We’re not really keen for people to wear suits and be hot and uncomfortable. You know, we want to encourage more of an island vibe (but) just because it’s an island doesn’t mean we’re on holiday.

“It just means that people have to be comfortable so we can have a good meeting.”

It comes after the King dressed in a kilt in Scotland on Saturday as he took part in a ceremony to mark the Scottish Parliament’s 25th anniversary.