What the papers say – September 27

Domestic politics and the upcoming federal Budget dominate Friday’s front pages.

The Times reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves will free up £50 billion to be spent on roads, housing, energy and other big projects by potentially changing the Government’s borrowing rules.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says Ms Reeves is ready to “water down” her “budget raid” on non-doms amid fears some of the measures might not raise money.

But economists are warning the Chancellor’s changes to the Budget could keep interest rates higher for longer, the i reports.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail both focus on reports former prime minister Boris Johnson tried to persuade the Duke of Sussex against leaving the UK with Meghan Markle.

In foreign affairs news, The Guardian leads with Benjamin Netanyahu saying Israel “will not stop” attacks on Hezbollah despite ceasefire calls.

The Independent reveals Sir Keir Starmer will meet with Ursula von der Leyen to thrash out EU deals on defence, immigration and trade.

Metro splashes on the UK’s biggest rail stations being hit by a “cyber security incident”.

The Daily Express leads with the story of a woman who has to make a 260-mile round trip to see her husband, saying their case exposes a “crumbling social care system”.

The Daily Mirror asks how Mohamed Al Fayed escaped justice despite police receiving 19 sex abuse allegations during his lifetime.

The Sun leads on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestants being allowed Ozempic injections while on the show.

Lastly, the Daily Star reports on a massive baby doll initially built as a teaching aid for kids that is “creeping out” a local town.