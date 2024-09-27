Starmer: I’m not going to pretend UK-EU reset will be easy

Securing a closer trading relationship with the European Union will not be easy but it is possible, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Prime Minister will head to Brussels next week for talks with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen as he pushes for a “reset” in the UK’s relationship with the EU.

Sir Keir also believes more can be done on defence and security and tackling the migrant crisis.

“I want to ensure that we’ve got a closer trading relationship if we can,” the Prime Minister said.

“I think it’s possible. I’m not going to pretend it’s easy, but I think it’s possible.”

Asked what he wanted to achieve, he told reporters: “This is the beginning of quite a long process and therefore it’s far too early to get into any specifics.

“But look, can we do more on defence and security together? Yes, I think we can. Can we do more on border security? Yes I think we can.

“That needs to be done and can be done in a closer relationship with the EU in addition to the bilateral work that I’ve already started with France, Germany and Italy, and of course a closer trading relationship.

“I want to make it easier for businesses to trade because I think that is in the interest of the UK.”

The EU has proposed a youth mobility scheme for 18-30-year-olds as part of a deal with the UK, but Sir Keir has resisted anything that could be seen as the reintroduction of free movement.

Reports have suggested the EU could water down its initial proposals to make them more acceptable to Sir Keir.

But the Prime Minister said: “We’ve no plans for a youth mobility scheme.”