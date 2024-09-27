‘Rollercoaster of emotions’ in year since felling of Sycamore Gap tree

The “rollercoaster of emotions” in the 12 months since the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree has veered from “hopelessness and grief” to the joyful stories about “just what the tree meant to so many”, according to the National Trust.

Northumberland National Park Authority is marking the anniversary with the opening of the first phase of an exhibition, including the largest remaining section of the Northumberland tree.

The much photographed and visited sycamore, which featured in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, was cut down overnight between September 27 and 28 2023, provoking a wave of shock and disbelief.

Sycamore Gap: One Year On is being officially opened on Friday, when 240 children from 13 local schools will take part in a celebration of the tree’s life ahead of the public being allowed in on Saturday.

The temporary exhibition, which has been developed by artist Charlie Whinney, is the first phase of the National Trust and the national park’s mission to find inspiring ways to ensure the legacy of the sycamore lives on following an “unprecedented outpouring of emotion” after its demise.

As part of the exhibition at The Sill: National Landscape Recovery Centre, near the site of the tree, visitors will be invited to “make promises to nature” which will eventually be incorporated into the final phase of the commission.

The National Trust is also launching an opportunity for people to request one of 49 Sycamore Gap saplings to be gifted to their communities around the UK, reflecting the 49ft height of the tree.

As part of this Trees of Hope initiative, Henshaw Church of England Primary School, which is closest to the Sycamore Gap, and all 15 UK national parks will receive a sapling.

Andrew Poad, general manager for the National Trust’s Hadrian’s Wall properties, said: “The last 12 months have been a real rollercoaster of emotions, from the hopelessness and grief we felt when we discovered that the tree had been illegally felled, to experiencing the stories shared with us about just what the tree meant to so many.”

Mr Poad described how some of the seeds collected from the stricken tree were sent to the trust’s Plant Conservation Centre in Devon where the team has worked to successfully propagate more than 100 seedlings and grafted nine other saplings.

He said: “In announcing our Trees of Hope initiative today, we aim to find new homes in community settings across the UK so people can have the opportunity to engage with the Sycamore Gap tree and its legacy so that more people everywhere can feel that they are part of this story – that they are a part of this tree’s wonderful legacy, helping to create a new chapter in the life of this legendary tree.”

The felling of the Sycamore provoked a nationwide outpouring of emotion (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Whinney said: “We are inviting people to make promises to nature which will find their way into the final piece of art.

“This show is the halfway part of our project, processing what happened, what the tree meant to everyone, and the wonderful regrowth which now counts at 25 new shoots. It marks the beginning of our public engagement process.

“Going forward, we hope to empower people with a sense of joy and hope for the natural world through positive actions, which starts now.”

The commission has been funded by The Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

The Sycamore Gap: One Year On exhibition at The Sill runs from Saturday September 28 until Sunday November 4.

The final exhibition is set to open at The Sill by Easter 2025.

More information is available at www.thesill.org.uk/exhibition/sycamore-gap-one-year-on-exhibition

More information on the Trees of Hope initiative is available at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/TreesOfHope.

Meanwhile, artist Lucy Pittaway who painted the sycamore with the Northern Lights as a backdrop, said sales of her prints have helped to plant 1,000 trees.

The North Yorkshire-based artist decided to act after the tree was felled and teamed up with the local Swinton Estate to create new woodland.

Ms Pittaway said: “Like everyone else I was so saddened to hear about the felling of the tree.

“To now see this new woodland coming to life is wonderful and I’m so grateful to everyone who has helped us come this far.

“I hope this is an area that can be used for relaxation for generations to come.”

Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage to the tree and will go on trial in December.