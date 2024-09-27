In Pictures: Sycamore Gap tree’s absence is felt a year on
The felling of the tree has deprived visitors to Hadrian’s Wall of one of its most famous sights.
The demise a year ago of the eponymous tree at Sycamore Gap near the remains of Hadrian’s Wall robbed the people of Northumberland of a natural landmark with a world profile.
PA news agency photographer Owen Humphreys had been a regular visitor to the tree, which stood in isolation in a dip in the Roman fortifications that link the Irish Sea and North Sea.
It was a perfect focal point for amateur and professional photographers in daytime, night-time or during the Northern Lights and Mr Humphreys’ work ensured it was seen around the world.
The tree was famously used as a location in the 1990s film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, with the title character, played by Kevin Costner, evading enemies with the support of Morgan Freeman playing his Moorish ally Azeem.
Amid the ancient remnants of Hadrian’s border wall, it was a popular visiting spot.
With the Northern Lights often visible in the remote part of Northumberland, it would regularly return to the spotlight, with photographers such as Mr Humphreys sharing its attractions with a wider audience.
The felling of the tree prompted a police investigation.