In Pictures: Heavy wind and rain batters Britain

People woke up to wet weather and faced travel disruption on Friday after heavy rain and flooding overnight.

Wellington train station in Shropshire looked like something more akin to a Venice canal as a result of flooding.

Flooding at Wellington station in Shropshire (Network Rail/PA)

And Telford United Football Club’s ground began to resemble a swimming pool.

Flooding at the SEAH Stadium, home to Telford United Football Club (@LukeShelley1/PA)

Heavy rain lashed many parts of the country.

A man shelters under a yellow umbrella while a digital information board in the foreground displays a rainy weather forecast (James Manning/PA)

People wearing waterproof coats, hoods and carrying umbrellas walking in the rain in London (James Manning/PA)

It was horrible weather for London commuters on Friday.

A cyclist rides through a puddle on Euston Road in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A woman jumps over a puddle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Nobody wants to be a pedestrian standing near this puddle when a bus drives through it (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But wind is also a problem and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of strong wind for Sunday.

Wind combined with heavy rain in Co Durham led to large waves crashing against the lighthouse in Seaham Harbour (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A man struggling with his umbrella on Millennium Bridge in London (Aaron Chown/PA)