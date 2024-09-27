Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville leads tributes to ‘legend’ Dame Maggie Smith

Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville has hailed Dame Maggie Smith as a “true legend of her generation”.

Bonneville, who played Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, the son of Dame Maggie’s character Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, praised his late co-star’s “sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent”.

He joined a host of famous faces in paying tribute on Friday, including the Prime Minister and American actors Whoopi Goldberg and Rob Lowe.

Dame Maggie Smith died on Friday (Ian West/PA)

Bonneville said: “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent.

“She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances.

“My condolences to her boys and wider family.”

Goldberg said she felt “lucky” to have worked alongside her in Sister Act, where Dame Maggie played Reverend Mother Superior.

The US actress shared an old picture on Instagram of the two on set, dressed as nuns, describing her as a “great woman”.

Lowe, who appeared with Dame Maggie in 1993 BBC drama Suddenly, Last Summer, referred to his late co-star as a “lion”.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion.

“She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another. God speed, Ms. Smith!”

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Dame Maggie Smith introduced us to new worlds with the countless stories she acted over her long career.

“She was beloved by so many for her great talent, becoming a true national treasure whose work will be cherished for generations to come.”

Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens said Dame Maggie was “truly one of the greats” on Instagram.

TV presenter Gyles Brandreth described her as “wise, witty, waspish, wonderful”.

In a post on X, Bafta said she was a “legend of British stage and screen”.

Dame Maggie won five Bafta film awards for acting and also received the Bafta fellowship in 1996.