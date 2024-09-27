Dame Maggie Smith dies in hospital aged 89

Oscar-winning actress Dame Maggie Smith has died in hospital aged 89.

Her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said she died in hospital on Friday morning.

They said in a statement: “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”