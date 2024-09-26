Police Scotland admit ‘unknowns’ in preparedness for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Concerns have been raised about the funding of Police Scotland’s role in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow due to “unknowns”.

Questions arose during a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Thursday.

The meeting heard almost a decade of planning took place before the city staged the 2014 Games, but it has only recently been confirmed as the host of the next event in just two years’ time.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: “I note the progress in relation to Glasgow hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Although preparations are at an early stage we are establishing a planning team.

“Police Scotland has an enviable reputation and significant experience in policing safer events. We will work with our partners including the Scottish Government to assess the resource required to support the delivery of a safe and secure Commonwealth Games.”

However Ms Farrell admitted there are “unknowns” and that there will be an impact on “ambitions” the force has committed to achieving in the next three years.

Board member Caroline Stuart said: “Given we had seven years to prepare for the last Commonwealth Games, how are we going to prepare for it? These things are not free.”

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors said: “We are not going to know what scale that looks like. Police Scotland has a well-deserved and enviable reputation for major events. We do need to work with partners to discuss the impact of resources and finance.

“Sometimes when there are shorter planning timescales, agencies absorb roles.

“It will impact on business-as-usual. We are going to have to do mobilisation across the country. It doesn’t just impact officers.”

SPA chairman Martyn Evans said: “I think this issue is outside our risk appetite as we don’t know who the funder will be. This will incur additional funds. I want to have this issue discussed at every board meeting to guarantee who is funding it, only two years away.

“Our chief executive did indicate she was in the mix in our 2014 Games that had been planned and funded for over a decade.

“Cop26 (in Glasgow in 2021) had a clear funder, the UK Government, which undertook the funding of Cop26. You knew who you were negotiating with.

“This is going to be a regular discussion and it will be discussed within board meetings.”

Ms Farrell said: “There are so many unknowns highlighted earlier today in terms of partners in this space, we will consider it when we’ve got more detail.

“I think for complete candour, there will be an impact in terms of delivery on some ambitions, in terms of they may take a bit longer than we initially anticipated.

“We know through things like Cop26 how resource-intensive these types of events will be.”