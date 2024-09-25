Rob Wainwright hosts ‘Doddie Discofest’ to raise funds for MND research

Former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright is to host a “Doddie Discofest” on a Hebridean island to raise money for research into motor neurone disease.

The two-day event on Coll will feature music from Piperactive, live DJing by BBC Radio 2’s OJ Borg, and a community playlist from Dangerous Dave.

The discofest on Friday and Saturday is raising money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was founded in 2017 by Wainwright’s friend Doddie Weir, and for Coll community centre An Cridhe.

Scotland rugby legend Weir died in November 2022 aged 52 after a six-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Wainwright, who lives on Coll, has helped raise more than £5 million for the foundation as the founder of Doddie Aid – a virtual mass participation event that has seen more than 100,000 people take part over the four years since it was founded.

Speaking about the Doddie Discofest, Wainwright said: “This exemplifies what Doddie was all about. He was great fun and loved a party.

“Over the years, as much fun as we’ve had exercising to raise money for the foundation and its mission to end MND through vital research, this will be a little different.

Rob Wainwright said he cannot wait to welcome people to the event (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I can’t wait to welcome people for a dance and a drink or two, but also to enjoy a slice of life on our beautiful island.

“There are more than 30 beaches to choose from, wild swimming spots and a whole host of other community events happening.”

Wainwright moved to the island in 1999, taking ownership of a farm following the end of his playing career.

The charity is also calling on people across the UK and beyond to organise their own Discofests for Doddie by emailing info@myname5doddie.co.uk to receive an information pack.

Paul Thomson, director of fundraising and communications at the foundation, said: “When it comes to organising fundraisers, we always look to encapsulate the spirit of Doddie, and he would have been in his element at an event like this.

“We continue to be blown away by the ingenuity of Rob’s fundraising efforts. His contributions have truly been unbelievable.

“We hope this latest amazing event he has organised will inspire others to organise their own fundraisers – whether at a rugby club, a village hall, or a community centre – just as he has inspired more than 100,000 people to log their miles every January for Doddie Aid.”

Tickets are still available for the Coll event and more information can be found at https://www.doddiediscofest.co.uk/.

Proceeds will go directly to My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and An Cridhe.