Residents at holiday park told to evacuate after flooding

Residents at a Northamptonshire holiday park have been told to evacuate their homes as flooding continues to hit the area.

Firefighters and police are working at Billing Aquadrome holiday park, West Northamptonshire Council said.

Pictures taken on Tuesday showed neighbouring Cogenhoe Mill holiday park flooded after the River Nene burst its banks.

It comes after parts of the UK saw more than the monthly average rainfall on Monday, with flash flooding damaging homes and disrupting travel.

A statement issued by West Northamptonshire Council about Billing Aquadrome said: “Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and teams of professionals from West Northamptonshire Council are co-ordinating their response at the site, where they are in support of the aquadrome’s management who are putting their evacuation plan in place.

“Northamptonshire search and rescue is working with the fire service and ready to respond if needed.”

Council teams are carrying out welfare checks on any vulnerable residents, and a fire service joint command unit has been deployed at the 235-acre site.

Areas including Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire were among the worst hit on Monday, the Met Office said previously.

The Environment Agency had 26 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 54 flood alerts, meaning it is possible, in place across England on Wednesday morning.

A yellow weather warning – indicating heavy rain could cause some disruption – has been issued for the whole day on Thursday covering much of the north east of England.

Between 20 and 30mm of rain could be seen widely, 50 to 70mm could fall in some locations and it is possible the Pennines and North York Moors could have between 80-100mm of rain.