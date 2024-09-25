Murder arrest two years after unexplained death of woman in Ibiza balcony fall

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a British woman in Ibiza in 2022.

Robyn Eve Maines, 24, from Wallasey, is thought to have fallen from a balcony at the Hotel Rosamar in Calle Huelva on September 25 that year.

Merseyside Police is currently investigating her death, following a review of evidence sent over by Spanish police following their own inquiry.

While the British force says her death is unexplained, officers arrested the suspect, who is from London, on suspicion of murder and have since released him on bail.

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: “The authorities in Spain have now concluded their inquiries into Robyn’s death and an investigation is ongoing by Merseyside Police.

Robyn Eve Maines died in Ibiza on September 25, 2022 (Merseyside Police/PA)

“On the second anniversary I am appealing for any witnesses who may have been staying at the hotel in September 2022 and who are based in the UK to come forward.

“Perhaps you return to this same hotel on the same date every year. Were you there in 2022 and did you see or hear anything or do you have any other information which could assist with our investigation?

“At this stage Robyn’s death is being treated as unexplained and we are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry, but it is vital that people come forward and tell us what they know.

“Robyn’s family have understandably been left devastated by her death and are still seeking answers as to what happened.”

Her family also appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement issued through Merseyside Police, they said: “Our beautiful daughter Robyn Eve Maines was tragically taken away from us on 25 September 2022 at the Hotel Rosamar in Ibiza.

“Please, if anyone saw or heard anything around this time can you please come forward and contact the police. We just want justice for Robyn.”

Anyone with information can message @MerPolCC on X or call 101 quoting reference 22000713270. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.