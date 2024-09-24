Solvent manufacturers fined £40,000 after explosion

A solvents company has been fined £40,000 after part of a factory was destroyed in an explosion.

The blast at Rathburn Chemicals (Manufacturing) in Walkerburn, the Scottish Borders, on January 10 2020, was “likely” to have been caused by excessive pentane vapour, generated by distillation processes, overheating and ignited by the site’s extraction system, according to Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Nobody was hurt in the explosion but a laboratory on the site was demolished as a result.

The explosion caused extensive damage (HSE/PA)

The firm was fined £40,000 after pleading guilty to charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act, at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

A £3,000 victim surcharge was also imposed.

An HSE investigation found the company had an inadequate system in place which failed to control the amount of steam and heat being generated during its distillation process.

The firm was fined after pleading guilty to breaching health and safety laws (HSE/PA)

The firm also failed to adequately detect any signs of overheating which could lead to flammable vapour being ignited.

The HSE warned that “control measures” had not been followed and said it was avoidable.

Inspector Isabelle Martin said: “This was a serious incident and it is fortunate that no-one was injured by the blast. The explosion could have been avoided had Rathburn Chemicals simply carried out the correct control measures and safe working practices.

“This case also highlights the risks from distilling flammable substances, the need for reliable control measures and adequate training of employees.

“Companies looking for further advice on this issue can find readily available guidance on the HSE website.”