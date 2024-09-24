Immersive royal display lights up Canterbury Cathedral

An immersive art display depicting past and present members of the royal family has lit up Canterbury Cathedral.

The Crown And Coronation artwork is a light and sound show that aims to bring “the spectacle of the Crown Jewels and coronations to life”, the cathedral’s website said.

Members of the public can walk through the cathedral to view imagery, projections and footage of more than 1,000 years of royal history, including monarchs King Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth II.

The display includes a projection of the King’s official cipher (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It has been created by projection art gallery Luxmuralis in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that cares for the Tower of London.

The installation is part of a UK-wide tour of famous landmarks which launched at the Tower of London in November last year.

The artwork will be on display at the cathedral until Saturday.