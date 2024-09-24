Five men arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with missing man probe

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a man who has been missing for a month.

Michael Wheeler, 37, from Yeovil, has not been seen since August 24 and his car was found abandoned in the Somerset town last week.

He has not contacted family or friends and has missed several regular appointments.

His disappearance is being treated as a murder inquiry, led by Avon and Somerset Police’s major crime investigation team.

Searches have taken place at Ham Hill, Stoke sub Hamdon, and at addresses in Yeovil and Crewkerne.

On Tuesday, the force said five men, aged between their late teens and late 30s, were in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A sixth man who was arrested last week remains on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorett Spierenburg, heading the investigation, said officers were keeping an “open mind”.

Ms Spierenburg said Mr Wheeler’s “incredibly worried and desperate” family were being supported by specially-trained officers.

She went on: “Arrests were made last week to enable us to question several individuals while under caution to understand if they knew anything that could help us locate Michael.

“We will always be evidence-led in our investigation and having obtained more information during the course of our inquiries, four of those individuals have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder over the past 48 hours.

“A fifth man, who was not arrested last week, has also been taken into custody.

“Detectives will be questioning all five men as part of our ongoing efforts to establish what has happened and whether any criminal offences have occurred.”

Mr Wheeler is described as white, male, and about 6ft tall.