Fewer women could be sent to prison as Justice Secretary announces reforms

The Justice Secretary has announced moves to send fewer women to prison, as she warned jail time “forces” many of them into a “life of crime”.

Shabana Mahmood said a new women’s justice board will be tasked with reducing the number of women going into prison, with the “ultimate ambition” of having fewer women’s prisons.

She added a new strategy will examine early intervention to resolve cases before they go to court, “viable” community alternatives to prison and ways to address concerns over self-harm.

Ms Mahmood said a change of approach would “cut crime”, keep families together and prevent “harm” to the next generation.

There are 12 women’s prisons in England and Wales, a far lower number than the institutions used to house men, meaning they tend to be located further away from their families.

The population in the female estate was 3,453 last week compared with 82,953 in the male estate.

Ms Mahmood, speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, said: “Most women in prison are victims themselves; over half – three in five – are victims of domestic abuse.

“Now, there will always be women imprisoned for the protection of the public, that will never change.

“But we imprison women on minor charges to a far greater degree than men; around two-thirds did not commit a violent crime yet they are sent to prisons that are desperate places.

“Self-harm in women’s prisons is eight times higher than the male estates.

“Perhaps worst of all, women’s prisons are hurting mothers and they are breaking homes.”

Ms Mahmood said more than 50% of women in jail are mothers, adding: “The damage passes down generations, with three-quarters of children leaving a family home when their mother is sent to jail.”

She added that around 50 children a year are born in prison.

Ms Mahmood said: “For women, prison isn’t working. Rather than encouraging rehabilitation, prison forces women into a life of crime.”

Ms Mahmood highlighted a 2007 review related to women and the criminal justice system, adding: “It was clear then and it’s clear now that if we change how we treat women in prison, we cut crime, we keep families together and we end the harm that passes from one generation to the next.

“For that reason I am today announcing that this Government will launch a new body – the Women’s Justice Board.

“It’s goal will be clear: to reduce the number of women going into prison with the ultimate ambition of having fewer women’s prisons.”

Prison Reform Trust (PRT) chief executive Pia Sinha said: “The Justice Secretary’s commitment to establish a women’s justice board tasked with the aim of reducing the number of women in prison represents a historic moment for women’s justice reform.

“For more than 25 years, PRT has advocated for separate oversight of women’s justice and to reduce the numbers of women in prison.

“These recommendations are based on the incontrovertible evidence of the distinct needs of women, which are ill-served in a justice system where men make up 96% of the total prison population.”

Elsewhere in her speech, Ms Mahmood said the Government would begin the rollout of independent legal advocates next year.

She said: “The first step to delivering our manifesto promise of having an independent advocate for rape victims in every part of the country.

“They do not undermine the right to a fair trial. They do not prevent evidence from coming to light.

“They simply take the rights victims already have, and make them a reality. And, by so doing, they rebalance the scales of justice.”