Defence Secretary to chair emergency Cobra meeting amid Middle East tensions

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to chair a Cobra meeting on Tuesday amid rising tensions in the Middle East, the PA news agency understands.

The emergency meeting in London will take place while Mr Healey’s colleagues, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, attend the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that “Israel’s war is not with (the people of Lebanon), it’s with Hezbollah”.

Lebanese health minister Firass Abiad told reporters on Tuesday that 1,835 people were wounded in Israeli air strikes since the start of the week and Lebanon’s health ministry said the death toll had reached 558 during that period, including 50 children and 94 women.

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah launched 250 rockets into Israel on Monday.