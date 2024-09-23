Scotland re-elected for leadership role in global climate network

John Swinney has said that Scotland has “big ambitions” on climate change after the country was chosen for the third time to help lead a global climate action network.

The Under2 Coalition is the largest network of subnational governments committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.

Scotland’s First Minister Mr Swinney will hold the role of European Co-Chair on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Speaking at the start of Scotland’s Climate Week, which runs from September 23 to 29, Mr Swinney said that this is a “decisive decade” for climate change.

John Swinney said Scotland will not reach net zero without public support (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “Scotland may be a small country, but we have big ambitions when it comes to climate change.

“I am proud that we have been re-elected as European Co-Chair of the Under2 Coalition for a third term – reflecting the important role of states and regions, like Scotland, in driving global climate action.

“The Scottish Government is already taking forward a range of policy actions to help us reach our target date for net zero emissions of all greenhouse gases by 2045.

“These include accelerating our renewable energy generation ambitions, and reducing emissions from our homes and buildings through clean heat and improved energy efficiency.

“But we know Scotland will not reach net zero without public support. That’s why this Climate Week, the campaign will be focused on ‘Stories for Change’ – demonstrating how taking climate action is not only good for our planet, but for us, too.

“This is a decisive decade for climate change. All of us have a once in a lifetime opportunity to make changes – however big or small – that will be good for our people, our communities, our economy and our planet.”

The Scottish Government said the work with the Under2 Coalition helps build on its existing collaborative relationships as part of a wide range of international engagement, including the Clean Heat Forum – which provides an opportunity for governments, non-governmental organisations and industry to align ambitions on decarbonising heat, and buildings.

The Under2 Coalition is led by a group of co-chairs and supported by a Steering Group to ensure the coalition is diverse and globally representative, its website states.