In Pictures: Abseiling experts give Warwick Castle a clean-up
Warwick Castle is undergoing its annual external clean-up this week, which sees restoration specialists abseiling down its walls to clear weeds and dirt from the 800-year-old landmark.
Warwick Castle can trace its origins as a Saxon stronghold to a Civil War prison and stately home. The castle has been a visitor attraction since 1815.