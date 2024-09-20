Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Abseiling experts give Warwick Castle a clean-up

Building restoration specialists abseiled down the walls of the castle during its annual external sprucing up.

Published
Workers abseiling down Warwick Castle during its annual clean

Warwick Castle is undergoing its annual external clean-up this week, which sees restoration specialists abseiling down its walls to clear weeds and dirt from the 800-year-old landmark.

Warwick Castle seen from above
Building restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle’s south front, known as Caesar’s Tower (Jacob King/PA)
Person in red T-shirt and white hard hat seen from above abseiling down a castle wall
A specialist restorer works high up on Caesar’s Tower (Jacob King/PA)
Restorer cleaning high up at Warwick Castle with river in the background
Weeds were carefully removed from the stonework (Jacob King/PA)
Two people attached by ropes cleaning the side of Warwick Castle
Weeds have sprouted on the stone walls of Warwick Castle’s south front since its last clean-up (Jacob King/PA)

Warwick Castle can trace its origins as a Saxon stronghold to a Civil War prison and stately home. The castle has been a visitor attraction since 1815.

Two people abseilers on Warwick Castle
Building restoration specialists abseil from the top of Warwick Castle’s south front (Jacob King/PA)
Warwick Castle seen from below
Warwick Castle undergoes a yearly clean (Jacob King/PA)
A person cleaning a wall at Warwick Castle
The abseiling specialists are trained to work at height (Jacob King/PA)
A worker seen from above cleaning a wall at Warwick Castle
It is intensive work, all performed metres above the ground (Jacob King/PA)
Warwick Castle as two abseiling workers clean the brickwork
The castle’s brickwork and towers are cleaned after a year of weed growth and bird droppings (Jacob King/PA)
Building restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle’s south front
The specialist restorers carefully make their way down the tower (Jacob King/PA)
A worker clears weeds from Warwick Castle's stonework
A restorer clears weeds from Warwick Castle’s stonework (Jacob King/PA)
Summer weather August 4th 2024
Warwick Castle dominates the Warwickshire landscape (Jacob King/PA)
