Farage dodges questions on gifted £30k US trip as he pokes fun at Starmer

Nigel Farage has snubbed questions over his own gifts from donors, as he criticised the Prime Minister for being given designer glasses.

Mr Farage defended his declared gifts of more than £30,000 for flights to the US despite his jab during the Reform conference at Sir Keir Starmer’s gifted eyewear.

The Prime Minister has come under fire for receiving gifts amounting to over £100,000 including concert and football tickets and clothing for his spouse.

In his keynote speech, Nigel Farage criticised Sir Keir Starmer for accepting gifts of designer eyewear (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sir Keir had also declared receipt of “multiple pairs of glasses” from a donor.

Opening his keynote speech at the Reform UK conference in Birmingham, Mr Farage began by searching his pockets.

“Just give me a second,” he said, before the Clacton MP pulled out a pair of glasses.

He said: “Do you like them?

“Very expensive but guess what, I bought them myself, how about that?”

In his declaration of gifts, the Reform leader lists flights and accommodation for himself and one staffer to the value of £32,836.

Mr Farage visited the US from July 17 to 19 directly after the state opening of Parliament and just two weeks after the general election.

He was also gifted a £9,000 trip to Belgium in April, alongside two ring-side tickets to a boxing match between Derek Chisora and Joe Joyce.

The Reform UK leader said: “Friends that are getting on aeroplanes will give me a seat.”

He added: “They’re not really gifts. Are they? As I say, I had a friend going to America, I hopped on the plane. Is that a gift?”

Re-donning the glasses he wore on stage to poke fun at the Prime Minister, Mr Farage said: “Anyway, I’ll put my brand new glasses on.”