Chocolate prices soar in bad news for Halloween revellers

Chocolate prices soared by 11% in the year to August in bad news for households ahead of Halloween, figures show.

Costs have risen significantly higher than overall supermarket food and drink prices, which increased by 2.7% over the same period, according to the latest Which? inflation tracker.

Cocoa prices have repeatedly hit new records over the last year following poor harvests caused by unusual weather in West Africa.

The cost of Sainsbury’s No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate (100g) has almost doubled, rising from an average of 95p in the three months to the end of August 2023 to £1.84 in the same period in 2024, Which? found.

Among branded versions, Prestat Chocolates & Truffles Assortment (210g) increased by 88% at Ocado, from £17 last August to £32 a year later.

Asda’s Moo Free Dairy Free & Vegan Original Chocolate Bar (80g) rose from £1.50 to £2.40 – an increase of 60%.

The Cadbury Family Treatsize Multipack (216g) increased from £2.50 to £3.72 at Sainsbury’s, while the Cadbury Milk Tray Chocolate Box (360g) rose from £4.01 to £5.74 at Morrisons, and the Twix Caramel & White Chocolate Fingers Biscuit Snack Bars Multipack (9 x 20g) increased from £1.65 to £2.35 at Asda – all price rises of more than 40% in a year.

Some other products also saw significant price increases, according to the tracker, including Sainsbury’s Fat Free Natural Yoghurt (500g) doubling in price from an average 45p to 90p a year later, and Aldi’s Acti Leaf Unsweetened UHT Soya Drink (1L) increasing by 70% from 50p to 85p.

Overall, Which? found food and drink prices were 16.6% higher in the three months to the end of August 2024 compared with the same period two years earlier, showing the challenge many shoppers still face to afford everyday essentials.

Which? Retail editor Ele Clark said: “Our research shows that despite overall food and drink inflation continuing to fall, chocolate prices have risen dramatically in the last year.

“To ensure you get the best value for money on your Halloween chocolate, shop around and compare the price per gram across different pack sizes, retailers and brands.”

An Asda spokesman said: “Asda is consistently recognised as the best-value traditional supermarket in independent price comparison surveys, including the Grocer 33 basket comparison and the Which? monthly big shop trolley comparison.”

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “We are working hard to keep prices down and competitive for our customers.

“Our More Card members can also earn points on selected purchases, including fuel, and redeem those points for fivers off their shopping. They also benefit from market-leading discounts as well as personalised offers and surprises.”

Sainsbury’s said: “While prices can go up and down for a range of reasons, we’re committed to offering our customers great choice and value when they shop with us, including on Cadbury Family Treatsize Multipack 216g which is available for just £3 with Nectar Prices.”