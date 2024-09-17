Plans to ban traffic from Oxford Street divides shoppers and road users

Plans to ban traffic from Oxford Street have divided shoppers and road users, with pedestrian safety and accessibility for less mobile visitors seen as key issues.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the proposal to pedestrianise parts of the popular shopping street on Tuesday as part of a wider regeneration project supported by the Government.

The scheme, which would see the 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch pedestrianised with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road, is aimed at boosting the experience of shoppers, residents, workers and tourists.

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day.

Simon Weir, 50, who has worked in an office on the adjoining Regent Street for eight years, said he thought Oxford Street should “definitely” be pedestrianised which would have a positive impact on safety and attract more visitors.

He said: “I think if you pedestrianise it, get rid of some of the stores on there that are just terrible and bring back the sort of stores that are going to bring people in, then it becomes a proper shopping destination.”

Mr Weir said he had seen many “near-misses” between pedestrians and traffic on the street.

“If you think about the kids but also the fumes,” he added, “If you stand out here, it’s just not good.”

Shaf, 40, who drives buses on the number 55 route which goes down Oxford Street and did not want to give his surname, agreed that the plans would improve safety for tourists.

He added: “They don’t know whether to look left or right, so half the time they step out in front of you.

“In the afternoon rush, it’s crazy.”

The Labour mayor of London’s proposal is part of a wider regeneration project which is supported by the Government (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kaylee Southward, 23, who lives in London and travels to the area regularly to shop and work, also said she thought the plans would “make life easier” and the road safer.

She said: “I think there’s so much traffic here and the walkways are so busy that I think it would make it safer in general to have it pedestrianised, easier to get around.

“When it’s busy, it’s so busy you can’t walk down the pavement – so if there’s extra space, that would just make life easier,” she added.

Richard Lycett, 70, said that current traffic restrictions, including removal of bus stops near Selfridges, meant it was “a lot of work” to get around the area but that this had not made him less likely to visit.

He added: “Taxis, buses, they’re fundamental to London – for getting around London, so if you closed off Oxford Street, pedestrianised it totally, how would you get from one end to the other?”

London cab driver Ben Mann, 48, said the plans would have a negative impact on those who are less mobile and would increase traffic congestion on nearby streets.

Speaking at a nearby taxi rank, Mr Mann, who has been driving black cabs in London for 21 years, added: “What about access? I work this rank quite a lot and I would say seven out of 10 people are elderly people who still come shopping here.

“They’re not capable of walking about – it’s a long street. What about if you’re in a wheelchair?”

Announcing the revitalised plans, the Mayor said: “Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade.

“Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the plans, estimated to cost around £150 million, would give the shopping district the “boost it needs”.

City Hall officials hope that the project could be paid for by a combination of local businesses, new revenue streams and private funders.

A previous attempt by Mr Khan to ban traffic from the road was blocked by then-Conservative run Westminster City Council in 2018.

Mr Khan’s latest proposal depends on him obtaining permission from Ms Rayner in her role as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which would provide planning powers.

This request can only be made following a statutory period of consultation and consideration by the London Assembly.

Westminster City Council chief executive Stuart Love said over the last two years the authority has worked with businesses and residents groups to develop a “shovel ready” plan to improve Oxford Street without pedestrianisation.

In a statement, Mr Love said Mr Khan’s proposal had only been shared with the council on Thursday and that it was “important” for the council to receive further details regarding the plans, delivery time and how concerns from street users and local residents will be addressed.

He added: “The council intends to work constructively with the mayor and the Government to ensure the best outcomes for local communities, businesses and London.”

Restrictions already in place mean between 7am and 7pm vehicular access to parts of Oxford Street is limited to taxis and buses, except on Sundays.