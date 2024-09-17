Jay Blades has charge of using mobile phone behind wheel dropped

BBC presenter Jay Blades has had a charge of using his mobile phone behind the wheel of his Land Rover dismissed.

The Repair Shop presenter, 54, appeared at Walsall Magistrates’ Court wearing a black suit on Tuesday having earlier pleaded not guilty to using a handheld mobile device while driving in Millfields Way in Wombourne, Staffordshire, on April 2.

In a two-minute hearing, Blades, from Claverley, near Wolverhampton, spoke to confirm that his plea to the charge remained not guilty, before prosecutor Zulqarnain Saeed confirmed the Crown was offering no evidence.

Jay Blades leaves after attending a court hearing in Walsall on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

He explained the police officer who was due to give evidence was “unavailable” and therefore the case would not proceed.

Magistrate Neil Ravenscroft told Blades, who stood at the back of the court with his hands clasped behind his back: “The matter will be dismissed and you are free to go.”

Blades replied “thank you, sir” before leaving the court room.

The presenter is facing separate proceedings accused of coercive and controlling behaviour against his wife, for which he will appear at Worcester Crown Court next month to enter a plea.