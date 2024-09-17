Glasgow set to host 2026 Commonwealth Games as Scottish Government backs plan

Glasgow is set to host a scaled down version of the Commonwealth Games in 2026 after the Scottish Government backed the deal.

The city last hosted the international sporting event in 2014 and has stepped in after the planned 2026 hosts backed out.

The state of Victoria in Australia withdrew in 2023 citing a rise in estimated costs, but pledged a “multi-million pound” investment if Scotland was to take over.

Due to a lack of time and funding, some sports will have to be dropped from the multi-event Games.

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Neil Gray, said that Glasgow will deliver a “world-class sporting event which will reimagine the Commonwealth Games for future generations”.

In an answer to a written question at the Scottish Parliament, Mr Gray said: “The Scottish Government has conducted a thorough assessment of Commonwealth Games Scotland’s proposal for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“That assessment has been conducted alongside Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Glasgow City Council, the UK Government and, most recently, Commonwealth Games Australia.

“The collaboration has been extremely positive and productive and has resulted in the finalisation of a strong event proposal that will help to support a new future for the Commonwealth Games and deliver economic and sporting opportunity for Scotland.

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt was among those who competed in Glasgow in 2014 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“On that basis, I have written to Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal.”

He continued: “No public funding is required from the Scottish Government for the delivery of the event and the Scottish Government will not provide any financial underwriting.

“This has been clearly communicated in my letter to Commonwealth Games Scotland and will be included in the final legal documentation.”

He said the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will cover “the majority of costs using money secured in a compensation negotiation with the Victorian Government following their withdrawal as hosts in July 2023”.

Mr Gray said that the Commonwealth Games Federation has provided a further £20 million of funding to support delivery of the event and required contingency, including a £5 million investment for Glasgow City Council to use for capital upgrades and a cultural programme.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Gray said Glasgow was the “last game in town” in terms of finding a host for the event.

He said Glasgow council is on a “significant journey” in terms of redeveloping the city centre, adding: “We obviously want Scotland looking its best. Brand Scotland is going to be on the international stage once again.”

The Health Secretary was insistent that the Scottish Government would not contribute public money to the games, but the UK Government could foot the bill if risk assessments led to an increased security cost.

It is hoped the new model for the Commonwealth Games, where some sports are cut if costs rise, will lead to a wider selection of host cities in the future – including among Global South countries.

The UK Government has agreed to provide a ringfenced contingency funding of up to £2.3 million that can be accessed if existing budget funds and contingency have been exceeded and all efforts to reduce costs have been exhausted, he said.

The multi-sport event is held every four years across Commonwealth countries, with Birmingham the most recent host city in 2022. Edinburgh hosted the Games in 1970 and 1986.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins said the federation is “delighted” at the news that Glasgow is to host the games again.

He said: “At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100 million from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments.

“The additional generous contribution of around £2.3 million from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery and is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement.

“We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimises costs, inspires athletes, and excites hosts and international federations.”

Ian Reid, chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland, welcomed the news.

He said: “Glasgow is one of the few cities in the Commonwealth that can deliver on time given its world class facilities, experienced workforce and strong supply chain.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and we will be working hard over the coming days to bring the final pieces of the puzzle together.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney posted on social media: “Very pleased, after constructive discussions with partners, we have been able to agree to Glasgow hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

“It will be scaled back compared to 2014 but will be a celebration of sporting achievement. Excited about Glasgow 2026.”

The news was welcomed by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who said it was “fantastic” for the city and for Scotland.

He added: “I want to thank Commonwealth Games Scotland for the work they have done to make this happen.

“Glasgow is a great city, but it is in need of economic investment and renewal.

“By hosting the games, we can showcase Glasgow and Scotland on the international stage and bring investment and tourism here.

“This is our chance to complete the legacy of the 2014 games, show global leadership and deliver the change that Glasgow needs.

“We must all work together so that the people and businesses of Glasgow and across Scotland benefit.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the announcement is “fantastic news” but he hopes the state of the city will be “much improved” by the time the Games arrive.