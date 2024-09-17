Flexible working laws could reduce regional inequality, Business Secretary says

Flexible working laws could reduce regional inequality and contribute to productivity, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said, as he criticised the Conservative Party for “declaring war on people working from home”.

Mr Reynolds also voiced his support for increasing the minimum wage to ensure those in work are guaranteed “a decent quality of life”.

The Government plans to ban the use of zero-hours contracts, make flexible working the default, and end policies of fire and re-hire, as part of its Employment Rights Bill, which was unveiled in July’s King’s Speech.

The Bill will also remove restrictions on trade unions and give workers day one rights, such as protection from unfair dismissal.

Speaking to The Times, Mr Reynolds argued that flexible working contributes to productivity.

He said: “We’ve had flexible working laws for quite some time in the UK.

“I think where people reach agreement with their employer … it does contribute to productivity, it does contribute to their resilience, their ability to stay working for an employer.”

“The UK has very significant regional inequality. It could play a significant contribution to tackling that,” he added.

He did concede that there are situations when it is “legitimate to need the workforce in the office”, such as when new employees need to learn from those more experienced.

On the Tories approach to workers’ rights, he said: “Jacob Rees-Mogg made this big thing as (then) business secretary (in) declaring war on people working from home.

“That’s pretty bizarre given the economic position the country was in and the real business agenda that needs to be pursued.”

Mr Reynolds also told the newspaper there is “genuinely nothing to worry about” when it comes to Labour’s plans to introduce rights for employees to disconnect, meaning they cannot be contacted outside of work hours.