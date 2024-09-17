Boy, 12, who threw stones at police becomes youngest to be sentenced after riots

A 12-year-old boy who threw stones at police after rioting erupted outside a mosque in Southport is believed to have become the youngest person sentenced after this summer’s disorder.

The boy, accompanied by his father at Liverpool Youth Court, had admitted at an earlier hearing a charge of violent disorder on July 31.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd gave the youngster a 12-month referral order, a three-month curfew order and his father a six-month parenting order.

His father was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 compensation to Southport Mosque.

The boy, who the court was told had no previous convictions and has had a difficult home life, cannot be identified because of his age.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue service help repair a broken window at Southport Islamic Centre Mosque (James Speakman/PA)

Judge Lloyd told him: “These offences have shaken society to the core. It was an angry mob and you chose to be part of it.

“You have had a complicated and in many ways sad young life.

“But what you did that night was very wrong. It really was a horrible situation and you made it more horrible by engaging in throwing stones.

“Many police officers were hurt that night.”

Prosecutor Angela Conlan told the court the trouble began after the stabbing deaths of three young girls in the town the day before and the “widespread belief” in the community that the offender was an immigrant.

Pc Bourhill of Merseyside Police said he was part of patrol at around 7.45pm on July 31 when he noticed a small gathering of people near the mosque growing in size.

He said missiles soon began to be thrown at the mosque and the police, with some in the crowd pushing officers and saying: “Why are you protecting them?”

As bricks were thrown officers donned riot gear and shields to keep the mob from storming the mosque.

CCTV shown to the court showed a police van was set on fire during hours of disorder involving hundreds of people.

Pc Bourhill was hit on the chin by a piece of concrete, leaving him bleeding, then hit on the head by a second concrete missile, causing him to black out before being taken to hospital, the court heard.

He said in a statement: “I have never experienced such high level of violence towards police.”

In all 93 police officers were injured in the trouble.

Imam Sheik Ibrahim Hussein, speaks to media outside Southport Islamic Centre Mosque (James Speakman)

Ibrahim Hussein, chairman of Southport Islamic Society Mosque, said in a statement that after the stabbings three security guards turned up at the mosque, sent by the Home Office.

The next day he was made aware of social media “lies spread to create hate”, which claimed the girls’ killer was a man named Ali who was an immigrant and attended the mosque.

That evening a crowd began to gather outside the mosque shouting “We will get you out of here, you Muslim bastards”, before empty lager cans were thrown at the building, Mr Hussein’s statement added.

He said he locked himself and a small number of worshippers inside the mosque as bricks were hurled at the building.

Mr Hussein said he looked at the CCTV monitor and could see 500 to 1,000 people outside, and became “very scared and worried”, with one young man “shaking in fear”.

Despite the mob outside, the worshippers continued praying and called police, who said officers were on the way, but Mr Hussein was asked to stay on the line before riot police arrived.

The building began heating up with smoke inside as a police van outside was torched by the mob.

Mr Hussein said he was escorted from the building by officers at midnight and outside looked like a “war zone”.

He returned the next day to find council workers, the fire brigade and local residents clearing up.

The mosque walls, broken windows and fences were repaired by local building firms without charge.

Mr Hussein added: “The community have been very supportive. I would describe them as in shock.”

Heather Toohey, defending, said that in terms of having an unstable upbringing, the youngster “ticks every box”.

She said he simply got “caught up” in the trouble, adding: “He knows he acted out of stupidity.”