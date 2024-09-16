What the papers say – September 16

Another attempt on the life of former US president Donald Trump dominates Monday’s headlines.

The Daily Telegraph and The Times both lead on the attempt on the former president’s life at a Florida resort.

The Financial Times reports Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has maintained her post-debate lead over Mr Trump.

In royal news, both Metro and the Daily Mirror splash on Prince William and Kate posting birthday messages to Prince Harry.

The Guardian says Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to distance himself from the Italian Prime Minister’s hardline immigration policies ahead of the pair’s Rome meeting.

While the i reports the Prime Minister has set his sights on an “Italy-style” deal to combat the boat crisis.

The Prime Minister could face an investigation over a possible breach of parliamentary rules after it came to light that his wife was gifted clothes by a Labour donor, the Daily Mail reports.

The Daily Express says Labour’s axing of winter fuel payments has been labelled a “disgrace”.

Lastly, the Daily Star forecasts Britain will reach 26C, making it warmer than the Mediterranean.