Tito Jackson, member of Jackson 5 and older brother of Michael, dies aged 70

Jackson 5 star Tito Jackson has died at the age of 70, his family has announced.

The musician, who was the older brother of late popstar Michael Jackson, was father to sons Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson, who said they were “shocked, saddened and heartbroken” at his death.

In an Instagram post, they said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken.

“Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T’.

“Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be “Tito Time” for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.

“Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ.”

Along with his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, Tito was part of the original line-up of The Jackson 5, a boy band who had hits with songs including I Want You Back and ABC in the early 1970s.

He was also brother to singers Janet and La Toya Jackson.