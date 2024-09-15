What the papers say – September 15

Tensions over the war in Ukraine continue to lead Sunday’s front pages.

The US and UK have raised fears that Russia has shared nuclear secrets with Iran, according to The Observer.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times says five former Tory defence secretaries have urged Sir Keir Starmer to let Ukraine use long-range missiles inside Russia.

Back on British soil, the Mail on Sunday focuses on a vote to legalise assisted dying for adults with less than six months to live which could take place within weeks.

Campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen urged the Prime Minuster to hold the assisted dying vote soon, the Daily Express reports.

Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks saved his mum’s life when he was just 12, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Government will back away from a petrol car ban, allowing hybrids to remain on the market for another decade.

And the Daily Star Sunday splashes on comedian Leigh Francis believing a ghost once haunted his downstairs bathroom.