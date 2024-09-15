Tribute paid to ‘beautiful soul’ who was one of three found dead in flat

A 13-year-old girl who was one of three people found dead in a flat in Luton has been described as a “beautiful soul”.

Giselle Prosper was also said to be a “model pupil” in a tribute from her school.

The teenager was found dead at the flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive, alongside Juliana Prosper, 48, and Kyle Prosper, 16, on Friday – although police said formal identification was yet to take place.

A statement on X, formerly Twitter, from Jess Pather, headteacher at Lea Manor High School, said: “We are deeply shocked at Lea Manor High School by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and devastated by the loss of our pupil, Giselle Prosper.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and a model pupil, she excelled in all her subjects and will be sorely missed, particularly by her friends in Year 9.

“Lea Manor High School will be open as usual on Monday and specialist bereavement counsellors will be available to provide additional support to our students and staff during this difficult time.

“It will take us all time to process what has happened and our thoughts go out to everyone in our community and neighbouring schools who have been affected.”

Three people were found dead in a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive (Bedfordshire Police/PA)

Kyle Prosper’s school described the incident as “devastating” and offered “heartfelt condolences” to his family.

A statement issued by Cardinal Newman Catholic School said: “We are shocked by the tragic incident that occurred on Friday in our local community and deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own students, Kyle Prosper.

“This is devastating news to all those who knew and loved Kyle and it will take some time to come to terms with the profound sense of loss.

“We have already sent important information to parents and carers that outlines the support we have in place for students when they return to school on Monday.

“We know this will be a difficult time for students and staff and we will do all we can to support them with love and compassion.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kyle’s family on their immeasurable loss, to his friends and to all those in neighbouring schools who are coming to terms with their own loss. We pray for all those who have died in this tragic incident.”

Nicholas Prosper, 18, of Leabank, Luton, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He has also been charged with “a number of firearms offences”, police said.