Scottish Lib Dems prepared to ‘walk away’ from budget talks if demands not met

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are prepared to “walk away” from budget talks with ministers if their demands are not met, the party’s leader has said.

The Scottish Government could face trouble passing its budget Bill early next year, with the Scottish Greens – a previously reliable partner in passing the essential legislation – appearing reticent to back minsters’ plans.

The relationship between the Greens and the SNP has become increasingly fraught since the coalition deal between the two collapsed earlier this year, with Green co-leader Lorna Slater saying cuts to her party’s priorities would make it hard for it to back the budget.

Speaking on Sunday from the UK Lib Dem conference in Brighton, Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton told the BBC his party will be “grown-ups”, but he admitted the two sides are far apart.

The Scottish Lib Dems require funding for GPs, NHS dentistry, the removal of sewage from waterways, mental health and tackling drug deaths to support the budget, he said.

“We’re prepared to walk away, of course we are,” he added.

“We have done before, but we’ve also supported budgets in the past, we did just before the Scottish general election in 2021.

“But like I say, we’re a long way from that where there is a massive gulf between what the SNP have stated in terms of earmarked priorities and what they’re prepared to cut.”

Following the collapse of the Bute House Agreement between the SNP and the Greens, ministers will have to seek votes from other parties to pass the budget, as it had before the 2021 election.

Such a move could prove difficult in a Holyrood chamber defined by polarisation over the constitution and against an expected backdrop of cuts.

Failure to pass a budget could set off a chain reaction which would lead to an early Holyrood election.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.