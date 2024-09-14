What the papers say – September 14

Foreign and domestic affairs feature amid a range of stories on the front of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Times and Daily Mail are among several papers to focus on a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be allowed to use long-range missiles against Russia, accusing Western leaders of emboldening Russian leader Vladimir Putin by delaying a decision.

The Independent is on similar ground, saying Russia has expelled six British diplomats as President Joe Biden and Sir Keir Starmer held talks in Washington.

A ban on mobile phones at a chain of school academies, the first of its kind in the UK, is the focus of The Guardian front page.

The iweekend ends a week when the future of the NHS has been in the spotlight by saying more people are opting for private healthcare after losing patience with waiting lists.

The Daily Express continues its push to legalised assisted dying with campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen urging the Prime Minister to keep his pledge for a change in the law.

Former 1922 Committee chairman Lord Brady’s memoir, which gives his inside view of a turbulent decade in the Conservative Party, features in The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the funeral of former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson and a tearful farewell from David Beckham.

An expected rate cut by the US Federal Reserve leads the FT Weekend.

And the Daily Star comes to the defence of Downing Street cat Larry after he was criticised by an MP.