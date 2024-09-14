Those responsible for Casement Park rebuild failure ‘should hang heads in shame’

Those responsible for the failure to ensure that Casement Park will be rebuilt in time for Euro 2028 “should hang their heads in shame”, an SDLP MLA has said.

Justin McNulty, also a former All-Ireland winner with Armagh, said the Government had “moved too slowly and showed no ambition” over the west Belfast stadium.

The UK Government confirmed on Friday night that it will not fund the redevelopment of the derelict GAA stadium in time for the football tournament due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the decision in a joint letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.

Justin McNulty SDLP MLA hit out at the announcement that Casement Park will not be redeveloped ahead of Euro 2028 (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

The ground had been earmarked to host five matches in Euro 2028, being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland.

The Irish Government and the GAA sporting body had said they would contribute to the redevelopment, but delays and spiralling costs created a funding gap.

Mr Benn and Ms Nandy said the cost of building Casement Park had risen “dramatically” from when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 and now – from £180 million to potentially above £400 million.

They said the risk of the GAA stadium refurbishments not being completed in time was partly due to a lack of building progress made during that time period.

The ministers also said that they were constrained by a Uefa requirement for all stadia to be ready a year before the tournament starts for “essential test events”.

With the Government ruling out funding for redeveloping the stadium before the tournament, the prospect of Belfast hosting any Euro 2028 matches would appear to be over.

Mr McNulty said: “The team at Ulster GAA put in an incredible effort to try and get this across the line in time for the Euros and to ensure that the north would reap all the benefits associated with hosting a tournament of this magnitude.

“That this has fallen apart has nothing to do with them and the blame lies solely at the feet of government who have moved too slowly, showed no ambition and now we must pay the price.”

He added: “Casement Park is more than a stadium, it’s the heart of the GAA in Ulster and it has lain dormant for far too long.

“The funding for this project was agreed all the way back In 2011 and the delays have had nothing to do with the GAA.

“Construction must begin at Casement as soon as possible so that we can look forward to Ulster finals, community events and all the other benefits a stadium like this will bring.

“Those responsible for missing out on the Euros should hang their heads in shame.”

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has insisted the Executive is committed to rebuilding Casement Park (Gareth Chaney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the decision as “deeply disappointing” and represented a “missed opportunity for sport and our economy”.

However, she insisted that the Executive was still committed to rebuilding Casement Park.

Mr Lyons said the Government had “determined this as not being value for money”.

He added: “Following this announcement, I will engage with the UK Government and other partners to see how Northern Ireland can still benefit from hosting the competition and ensure that there is a lasting legacy for football in Northern Ireland.”