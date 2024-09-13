Zelensky expresses frustration at continued restrictions on Western weaponry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his frustration at the continued restrictions on the use of Western weaponry against Russian targets.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, Mr Zelensky said after meeting with Foreign Secretary David Lammy and his US counterpart Antony Blinken earlier this week, “there should be no unanswered questions about why Ukraine needs sufficient long-range capabilities”.

His words came after Sir Keir Starmer backed Ukraine’s right to defend itself following the suggestion from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that his country would be “at war” with Nato if the west allowed long-range weapons to be used against it.

In his statement, Mr Zelensky said: “When we ask for these systems, we repeatedly hear, ‘We are working on it’.

“Time passes, but Russian missiles and Iranian drones continue to terrorise our skies and our people.

“Our soldiers are showing incredible heroism, but they need reinforcements.

“These reinforcements mean equipped, ready-to-fight units in sufficient numbers to not only hold ground but regain it. We have been asking for this from our partners for months.

“I am grateful to those who made the commitments and are fulfilling them, but we are still far from fully implementing what has been agreed.

“It’s difficult to repeatedly hear, ‘We are working on this,’ while Putin continues to burn down our cities and villages.”

Antony Blinken, Volodymyr Zelensky and David Lammy (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr Lammy and Mr Blinken were pressed on the use of Western weaponry during their visit to Ukraine earlier this week, but said they had to report back to their bosses, the Prime Minister and US President.

Sir Keir said on Thursday that the UK does not “seek any conflict with Russia”, before adding: “That’s not our intention in the slightest.”

Mr Putin said allowing long-range strikes “would mean that Nato countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia… if this is so, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us”.

The issue is likely to be discussed by Sir Keir in a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

Continuing his statement, Mr Zelensky said: “Anyone who sees at a map where Russia launches its strikes from, trains its forces, keeps its reserves, locates its military facilities, and what logistics (it) uses clearly understands why Ukraine needs long-range capabilities.

“We discussed this with Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Lammy during their visits.

“After our conversation, I believe there should be no unanswered questions about why Ukraine needs sufficient long-range capabilities.

“I want to emphasize the word ‘sufficient’ —not just enough to say that there is a decision, but enough to truly change the course of the war and compel Russia to seek peace.”

He continued: “The war must become more difficult for Russia – that is the only way to make them realize it must end, and end fairly, based on international law.

“This requires strong decisions from the world. You all know what these decisions are.

“When we hear that missiles have arrived in Russia from Iran, it is the same evil that the allies had to shoot-down in the skies of the Middle East.

“Why am I speaking in such detail about weapons now?

“Because these details highlight the pressure we must apply to force Russia to seek peace.

“Putin only understands strength. Only the things that strengthen Ukraine’s position.

“Only what makes the situation worse for Russia. Only the fact that the partners are actually taking the necessary steps, and not promising to consider what steps are needed from meeting to meeting, as if it is not clear.”

Concern about escalation has been one of the reasons why permission has not yet been given to Kyiv.

Iran has been hit with sanctions by the UK and US after the two countries formally accused Tehran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.

Mr Lammy and Mr Blinken announced further financial support for Ukraine, including a £600 million package from the UK and 717 million dollars (£550 million) from the US to meet immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs.

The UK package includes a reaffirmation of Rishi Sunak’s pledge of £242 million, as well as 484 million dollars (£371 million) worth of loan guarantees for World Bank lending before the end of the year, while the US package includes 325 million dollars (£250 million) to support Ukraine’s energy needs.

Sir Keir’s second trip to the US as Prime Minister will also see him discuss the conflict in the Middle East, and any potential progress that can be made towards the release of hostages and a ceasefire deal.

The PM and Mr Biden’s first White House bilateral took place as the Sir Keir attended the Nato summit just days after Labour won the election.

The pair are also expected to discuss strengthening co-operation to secure supply chains, increasing climate resilience and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.