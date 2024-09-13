What the papers say – September 13

Fresh concerns over the war in Ukraine lead the papers on Friday.

The Guardian and The Times report Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the fighting as the Russian leader warned against any use of long-range British missiles into Russian territory.

The Daily Telegraph carries comments from Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who says the coming months are “crucial” in helping Kyiv get in a winning position.

Elsewhere, the i and Daily Mail lead with an October date being set for the implementation of Labour’s manifesto pledge to restrict junk food advertising on TV and online.

The Government’s fiscal watchdog has warned the UK’s public debt is on an “unsustainable” upward path, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Express reports a panel comprising members of the public has determined assisted dying should be permitted in England.

The Metro leads with US rocker Jon Bon Jovi helping to talk down a woman who was threatening to throw herself off a bridge.

The Daily Mirror reports firms that sell zombie knives have raked in £350,000 from an amnesty.

And the Daily Star says an expert has claimed gently rubbing a wooden chair can help induce a sense of calm and tranquillity.