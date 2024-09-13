Two charged with burglary after Banksy painting stolen from London gallery

Two men have been charged with burglary after a Banksy painting was stolen from a London gallery on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Larry Fraser, 47, and James Love, 53, were charged with non-residential burglary and remanded in police custody.

An investigation was launched after a burglary at a gallery in New Cavendish Street, west London, at around 11pm on Sunday.

The painting, entitled “Girl with Balloon”, was the only item stolen and has now been recovered and will be returned to the gallery, police said.

Fraser, of Evelyn Denington Road, Beckton, east London, and Love, of Elvin Drive, North Stifford, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where they were bailed ahead of appearing at Kingston Crown Court on October 9.