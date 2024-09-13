Police dog is retired after being injured in Southport disorder

A police dog that was injured during violent disorder in Southport has been retired from service.

The animal, named Zoe, required stitches after she suffered a laceration to her leg during disorder involving hundreds of people on July 30.

Mersey Police Dogs said Zoe was now “fit and well”, but added that it would “never ask our dogs to do something they no longer want to do”.

The violent unrest in Southport came a day after three girls were killed in a knife attack in the town, with more than 50 police officers injured during the disorder.

On Friday evening, Mersey Police Dogs posted on its X account: “We are sad to announce that following the violent disorder in Southport, PD (Police Dog) Zoe is to retire from service.

“Zoe is fit and well but we will never ask our dogs to do something they no longer want to do.

“Thank you for your bravery and service, we wish you all the happiness in retirement.”

Following the disorder, Merseyside Police said a dog named Ike was “recovering after sustaining a cut mouth and swelling to his front leg” and another, named Quga, had “suffered burns to her back leg”.

A fourth police dog, named Repo, was spared injury after its handler kicked petrol away.

Mersey Police Dogs said it had “no words for how our officers and dogs were targeted” during the disorder, adding “our police dogs demonstrated extreme bravery and did all they could to assist colleagues under a sustained and violent attack”.

In an update on September 3, the dogs section said Quga had “finally been reunited with her handler after a slow recovery”.

In a post on social media, Mersey Police Dogs added: “Following a trip to the vets she has been given the all clear and will hopefully be back fighting crime and hunting down criminals soon.”