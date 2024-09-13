Low of -2.7C recorded overnight but weekend is warmer, Met Office says

Temperatures dropped below zero across the UK overnight with a low of -2.7C recorded in Yorkshire but the weekend is set to be warmer, the Met Office has said.

Widespread frost overnight on Thursday saw all four countries of the UK plunging below zero degrees Celsius and temperatures getting as low as -2.7C in Topcliffe in North Yorkshire.

The weather service said it is the earliest the south of Wales has seen frost in September since 2019.

Despite the chilly conditions over the past few days, the weekend is expected to be much warmer with many areas set to be “fine and dry” and temperatures reaching the high teens or even 20C.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The cold Arctic air we have been experiencing will be replaced with warmer westerlies over the weekend.

“High pressure will bring fine weather to the south, but there is an area of low pressure to the North West, which will push some weather fronts across Scotland and Northern Ireland, bringing rain and thicker cloud.

“It will also be windy across northern Scotland, especially on Saturday.”

On Sunday, that front will move southeast, bringing cloud and patchy rain to parts of the northern England and Wales but clear and sunny spells either side of this front, dry in the south but with some showers in the north.

The warmer temperatures are expected to stay around into next week, with the weather likely to be dry for many.

Deputy chief meteorologist David Oliver said: “In the wake of the front on Sunday, high pressure then builds, bringing fine and dry conditions to most parts of the UK for much of next week.

“If any rain develops it is expected to be confined to the extreme northwest of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

“There is a risk of some fog patches overnight and temperatures continue to increase, with many places a little above average by mid-week.