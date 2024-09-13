Government will not fund Casement Park works in time for Euro 2028

The UK Government will not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Euro 2028 football tournament due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the decision in a joint letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons on Friday evening.

It said the risk of the GAA stadium refurbishments not being completed in time was partly due to a lack of building progress made between now and when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded jointly to the UK and Ireland.

Workmen at Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The ministers said the cost of building Casement Park had risen “dramatically” since 2023 – from £180 million to £400 million.

“The estimated build costs have risen dramatically, from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m, and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament,” the joint letter said.

“We have therefore, regrettably, decided that it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at Euro 2028.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, given our belief in the Euro 2028 partnership, but it is the only way forward in the circumstances.”

Mr Benn and Ms Nandy said they will engage with those involved on “the appropriate way forward” for Casement Park.

“We will continue to work together with partners and Uefa regarding Northern Ireland’s involvement in Euro 2028 moving forward, and remain fully committed to ensuring that the tournament positively impacts on the whole of the UK, providing a legacy for football and people across all four home nations,” the joint letter to the Stormont Executive said.

“As we understand it, the Executive remains committed to building Casement Park and you will no doubt want to take stock of the project in light of this decision.

“We will, therefore, seek engagement with NI partners, including the GAA, in the coming weeks, to discuss this decision in more detail as well as seeking views on the appropriate way forward for Casement Park.”