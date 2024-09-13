FKA Twigs to unveil performance art piece in London as she announces new album

Artist FKA Twigs will unveil a new performance art piece in London after announcing the forthcoming release of her third album Eusexua.

The work, named The Eleven, will be performed by 11 “movers” in Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries over a period of two weeks, and will even see the artist herself join in.

The Eleven is based on self-healing and will feature a changing cast of “diverse movers from different backgrounds and walks of life”. It will be the first time Sotheby’s has showcased an artwork of its kind in its 280-year history.

FKA Twigs has announced her new album Eusexua (Jordan Hemingway/PA)

It comes after the 36-year-old released the title track from her new album, alongside a video directed by Jordan Hemingway.

Speaking about the work, FKA Twigs said: “It’s about exploring these feelings until you feel exhausted and then pushing through and finding a new point of view.

“It’s also about healing side by side with people you might never normally meet, in the context of the jungle of the city and all its ugliness and beauty.

“Sotheby’s is the perfect space – full of artworks by the great masters I studied and loved.

“At the same time, there’s something subversive about birthing my piece in such an established institution.”

Cecile Bernard, Sotheby’s managing director, said new projects such as the work were “what keeps the flame alive” at the gallery.

She added: “After 280 years in business, what keeps the flame alive is continuing to open our doors to new forms of creative expression.

“This collaboration with FKA Twigs is an unprecedented opportunity for visitors to Sotheby’s to witness the unique intersection of contemporary art, music and movement close up, and we hope to walk away having discovered something altogether original.”

The work will see 11 movements performed for 11 minutes each time, and are designed to evolve as the performers tire physically and emotionally.

It will be accompanied by a live evolving score performed in Sotheby’s galleries by musician and producer, Matteo Chiarenza-Santini, who also collaborated with FKA Twigs on the upcoming album.

The performance will be accompanied by an exhibition of sketchbooks, diaries and drawings related to The Eleven.

The Cheltenham-born singer will release her new album on January 24 2025.

She said of the LP: “Eusexua is the thing that makes me feel alive.

“A moment of pure clarity when everything moves out of the way, everything is completely blank, and your mind is elevated.”

Entry to The Eleven is free, with the performance running from September 14 to 26.