What the papers say – September 12

The publication of a report into the health of the NHS dominates the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The report by Lord Darzi says that the health system is in poor health with the Prime Minister due to respond with a plan to tackle the diagnosis.

The Independent says the report has warned Sir Keir Starmer the NHS is in “critical condition” after a decade of Tory austerity, while The Daily Telegraph reports A&E queues have doubled as hospitals are delivering less for their patients despite record funding.

Lord Darzi’s report found “thousands are dying due to NHS delays”, according to The Guardian – one of several papers to carry pictures from the US presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

“The biggest reimagining of the NHS since its birth” is Sir Keir’s response, according to The Times, a sentiment echoed in the i which heralds the biggest “shake-up since 1948” when the NHS was created.

The Prime Minister will unveil a 10-year plan to “fix our broken NHS”, according to the Daily Mirror, which says the report has exposed “damage from Tory neglect and botched reforms”.

Sir Keir will say the NHS must “reform or die” on Thursday, according to the Daily Express – which says there can be “no more sticking plasters” – and Daily Mail, which asks whether he can deliver on his pledges.

The Financial Times looks across the Atlantic, saying Mr Trump’s camp are fighting to repair damage after he appeared “rattled” by Ms Harris during the debate.

The Daily Star manages to combine health matters and the debate as it calls for a nurse for Mr Trump, after he falsely claimed immigrants are eating pets, and X owner Elon Musk for his response to singer Taylor Swift’s endorsement of the vice president.

And the Metro turns the spotlight on the case of Oliver Campbell, who has had his conviction for murder was ruled unsafe after 33 years.