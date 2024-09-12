Two-vote winning margin for new Labour MP in committee contest

A Labour MP has won the election to chair the Commons Scottish Affairs Committee by just two votes following a recount.

Patricia Ferguson (Glasgow West) emerged victorious over her fellow member of the 2024 intake Gregor Poynton, the Labour MP for Livingston.

The results showed Ms Ferguson received 237 votes compared with Mr Poynton’s 235.

Patricia Ferguson celebrates after winning the Glasgow West seat in July at Emirates Arena in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had announced the election results for the other committee posts on Wednesday evening, but noted a recount was required for the Scottish Affairs Committee contest.

Sir Lindsay confirmed the result on Thursday morning.

Select committees, which are reappointed in a new parliament after a general election, are tasked with examining and challenging the work of government.

They can also run inquiries on specific topics and undertake visits.