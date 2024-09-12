Police appeal after van passenger pushed cyclist off bike in ‘despicable attack’

A cyclist was pushed off his bike as he rode to work in a “despicable random attack” by a van passenger in Nottinghamshire.

A man in a silver Peugeot van is seen on bike camera footage hanging out of the vehicle’s window as he prepares to push the cyclist over on Nottingham Road in Toton on March 9 this year.

The cyclist suffered facial injuries, bruising to his arms and legs and a swollen knee in the attack, which happened as he was cycling to work at around 4am, and his bike was also damaged, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The force released the footage on Thursday, saying their officers had “already explored several lines of inquiry”, including those related to the van driver and registered keeper.

Pc Jon Lingard, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty unprovoked assault on a man cycling to work. It’s fortunate that he didn’t sustain more serious injuries following this despicable random attack.

“We are now in a position to release this footage as part of our investigation and would ask that anyone who recognises the man pictured to get in touch. We’d also ask that he contacts us if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 137 of March 9 2024.