More than 250 people sentenced for offences linked to recent disorder

More than 250 people have now been sentenced for offences in connection with the disorder that broke out in parts of the country following the knife attack at a Southport dance studio on July 29 that left three girls dead.

Here are some of the key statistics:

– How many people have been sentenced?

The PA news agency has compiled details of 252 people who have been sentenced, as of September 12.

(PA Graphics)

– What is the age range of the people sentenced?

The oldest person to be sentenced is William Morgan, 69, of Walton in Merseyside, who was jailed for two years and eight months for violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon – a cosh – during unrest in Liverpool on August 3, in which police were attacked and a library was set on fire.

The youngest is a 12-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, who received a 12-month youth referral order for two incidents in Manchester, one on July 31 when he joined a mob kicking a bus outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, and one on August 3 when he knocked over shelves in a Sainsbury’s store while it was being looted before kicking the glass door of a vape shop.

Some 33 of the 252 people sentenced are under 21, or 13% of the total. This includes eight under the age of 18.

A further 25 (10%) are aged 21 to 24, while 43 (17%) are aged 25 to 29.

This means more than a third (40%) of people sentenced so far are under the age of 30.

Some 81 people sentenced, or just under a third of the total (32%), are aged 30 to 39, while 42 (17%) are aged 40 to 49, 18 (7%) aged 50 to 59 and 10 (4%) aged 60 and over.

– How many people have been sent to jail?

A total of 235 of the 252 people received immediate custodial sentences.

Of the 17 others, four received suspended jail sentences; six (all aged under 18) received referral orders; two (both under 18) received detention and training orders; two were fined; two received community orders; and one was ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

Some 252 people have been sentenced so far (Police/CPS/PA)

– What is the longest jail sentence so far?

Nine years, which was handed to Thomas Birley, 27, of Swinton in South Yorkshire, who pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, for his actions as part of the mob that besieged a Holiday Inn Express, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers, in Manvers, near Rotherham, on August 4.

The next longest jail term was given to David Wilkinson, 48, of Hull, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, attempted arson and racially aggravated criminal damage for his role in the disturbances in the city on August 3, for which he received a sentence of six years.

A jail term totalling four years and eight months was handed to John Honey, 25, of Hull, who pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, racially aggravated criminal damage and violent disorder during the August 3 unrest in the city.

– What is the shortest jail sentence so far?

Seven weeks, given to Jake Grainger-Quinn, 29, who pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Whitehall in central London on July 31, when he was part of a crowd rushing at and pushing against a police cordon.

Thomas Birley, 27, of Swinton in South Yorkshire, has been handed the longest prison sentence so far over the riots in August (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

– What is the average length of jail sentences?

The average is 24 months.

– What is the most common offence for which people have been sentenced?

Violent disorder. Some 200 of the 252 people sentenced so far had been charged with violent disorder, either by itself or in combination with other charges.

Other charges that have led to jail sentences include assaulting emergency workers, possession of a knife or sharp object in a public place, publishing written material to stir up racial hatred, and causing racially aggravated intentional harassment.

– Which police forces account for the most number of people sentenced?

Four police forces together account for just over half of those sentenced: South Yorkshire (17% of the total), Merseyside (14%), Cleveland (10%) and Humberside (10%).