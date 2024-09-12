Man, 25, convicted of murdering care home chef before bank card spending spree

A killer who stabbed a care home chef in the neck and then used his victim’s bank cards at supermarkets and a takeaway has been found guilty of murder.

Sakander Hussain remained calm in the dock as he was convicted by a majority 10-2 verdict of murdering 65-year-old Wallis Webb following a four-week trial.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Hussain made purchases at Tesco and Costcutter stores a day after stabbing Mr Webb in the neck at his flat in Baldmoor Lake Road, Erdington.

Hussain, of Ingleton Road, Washwood Heath, pleaded guilty to fraud before his trial but denied murder, citing psychiatric issues after initially claiming not to be involved in the death.

Mr Webb’s body was found in the bedroom of his flat six days after he was killed, after a family member raised concerns for his welfare.

The Crown alleged Hussain, 25, killed Mr Webb in the early hours of January 31.

Opening the case last month, Edward Brown KC said the victim was stabbed after driving to the Frederick Road area, where he picked up Hussain.

The Crown’s barrister added: “The most severe knife injuries were to Mr Webb’s neck.

“And the attack took place at his home address. The person who killed him, says the prosecution, was this defendant.”

Mr Webb, who lived alone, was killed between 2.55am and 3.58am, Mr Brown said.

The court was told Mr Webb was gay and frequented Birmingham’s Gay Village, used chat sites on the internet to meet like-minded males and had a regular friend for over 10 years who he would spend time with, although they were not settled partners and did not live together.

Jurors deliberated for 10 hours and 34 minutes before convicting Hussain.

Adjourning sentence to a date to be fixed at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Rupert Mayo told Hussain: “You have been convicted of murder.

“The only sentence I can pass is one of life imprisonment. The question is how long the tariff should be before you can be considered for release.”

The judge, who ordered a report to be compiled on Hussain’s behaviour and conduct during his time on remand at HMP’s Hewell and Birmingham, also excused jurors from further jury service for life.