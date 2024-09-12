Longlist for Scottish Album of the Year announced

A bagpiper and two Mercury Prize nominees are among those on the longlist for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award.

Bagpiper and fiddler Malin Lewis joins the likes of Barry Can’t Swim, corto.alto, Arab Strap and The Snuts who are in the running for the £20,000 prize.

Amid the challenges faced by the culture sector organisers said that the longlist highlights the music industry’s “invaluable social and cultural contributions” as well as its importance to the economy.

Mercury prize nominee corto.alto is in the running for the SAY award (Ian West/PA)

The 20 strong longlist was compiled by 100 impartial “nominators”, chosen from sectors including journalism, music retail and music venues across Scotland, who ranked their five favourite eligible albums in order of preference.

The Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) – who produce the award – assigned a score to each title in a nominator’s top five, with the 20 highest scoring albums whittled down from the 370 eligible submissions to form the SAY Award Longlist.

Arab Strap welcomed their nomination, saying: “We’ve always seen the SAY Award as more of a celebration than a competition, and we’re chuffed we’ll be part of the party this year.

“Making an album isn’t easy, and releasing a record is an achievement in itself – so well done to everyone who was eligible.

“Scotland’s always been packed full of music, and it’s great that we have our own wee night to show off.”

The list includes 11 debuts from artists including “innovative” bagpiper Malin Lewis, as well as 2024 Mercury Prize nominees Barry Can’t Swim and corto.alto.

“Just like many Scottish artists and music producers, being on The SAY Award Longlist has been a dream of mine since as long as I can remember,” corto.alto said.

“There is so much amazing music released every year in Scotland, and I’m so proud, honoured and humbled to have my debut album ‘Bad With Names’ on this prestigious list.”

Malin Lewis said: “I’m so delighted to hear ‘Halocline’ has been longlisted for The SAY Award. This album means so much to me, bringing together nature, the highlands, bagpipe making and my life experiences as a trans person.”

The longlist will now be whittled down to a shortlist of 10 albums which will be announced on October 3.

The winner will be unveiled at a ceremony at Stirling’s Albert Halls on Thursday October 24.

Robert Kilpatrick, chief executive and creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA), congratulated the nominees and called for investment in the sector amid challenging times.

He said: “It’s been a really difficult few weeks for Scotland’s cultural sector, coming after a tough few years.

“The SAY Award Longlist highlights the strength and diversity of Scottish creative talent, and the essential role that our cultural output plays in helping us reflect on who we are as a nation – what we stand for, how we view our place in the world and how we connect with our past, present and future.

“Scottish music not only enriches our identity, but also delivers tangible returns for our economy. In 2018, Scotland’s music industry generated £195 million, and music tourism alone contributed £406 million, funding vital public services across the country.

“This highlights the significance of music in driving growth and creating jobs, in addition to its invaluable social and cultural contributions.

“The challenges our sector has faced in recent weeks demonstrates the urgent need for sustained and increased investment.

“Without this, the future of many artists and cultural organisations remains uncertain, and it’s therefore essential that we continue to advocate for the long-term commitment that Scottish culture both needs and deserves.

“Scottish music is the soundtrack and stories of our lives.”

Alan Morrison, Head of Music at Creative Scotland, said the longlist is “a brilliant snapshot of the ambition and creativity that exists in every music genre in Scotland and a testament to the talent and commitment of the country’s musicians.”

He added: “Creative Scotland, through Scottish Government regular funding to the Scottish Music Industry Association, is proud to support an event that so passionately champions the albums that form the soundtrack to our daily lives.”

The longlist for Scottish Album of the Year:

Afterlands – We Are the Animals in the Night

Amy Laurenson – Strands

Arab Strap – I’m totally fine with it ?don’t give a f*** anymore ?

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land?

Becky Sikasa – The Writings and the Pictures and the Song

Bee Asha – Goodbye, Gracious

Blue Rose Code – Bright Circumstance

Broken Chanter – Chorus Of Doubt

corto.alto – Bad With Names

Dead Pony – IGNORE THIS

Empire State Bastard – Rivers of Heresy

Fergus McCreadie – Stream

Kathryn Williams & Withered Hand – Willson Williams

Lucia & The Best Boys – Burning Castles

Malin Lewis – Halocline

Mama Terra – The Summoned

Rachel Sermanni – Dreamer Awake

rEDOLENT – dinny greet

The Snuts – Millennials

Theo Bleak – Pain